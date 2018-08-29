Credit Agricole S A Has $3.44 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.