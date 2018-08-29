Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

EW opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $3,526,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $4,667,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,854.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,685,380 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.