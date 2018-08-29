Critical Analysis: Scorpio Tankers (STNG) versus Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ: CPLP) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scorpio Tankers and Capital Product Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 0 8 0 3.00 Capital Product Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 108.96%. Capital Product Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.56%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Capital Product Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $512.73 million 1.30 -$158.24 million ($0.47) -4.28 Capital Product Partners $249.12 million 1.57 $38.48 million $0.25 12.08

Capital Product Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Product Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -31.44% -9.08% -3.36% Capital Product Partners 8.86% 2.90% 1.75%

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Scorpio Tankers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Capital Product Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

