Critical Comparison: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) & Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR)

Las Vegas Sands (NASDAQ: CZR) and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 7 5 0 2.42 Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock 0 3 4 0 2.57

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus price target of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 33.42%. Given Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $12.88 billion 4.05 $2.81 billion $3.04 21.78 Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock $4.85 billion 1.52 -$375.00 million ($3.37) -3.15

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 28.06% 35.22% 12.80% Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock 21.90% -4.71% -0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Las Vegas Sands pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Las Vegas Sands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of March 7, 2018, it owned and operated 47 casinos. It also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. In addition, the company operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

