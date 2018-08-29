Critical Contrast: Casey’s General Stores (CASY) versus Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Casey’s General Stores (NYSE: PAG) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Casey’s General Stores and Penske Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 6 4 0 2.40 Penske Automotive Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus target price of $123.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $59.43, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Risk and Volatility

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Penske Automotive Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.50 $317.90 million $3.81 30.01 Penske Automotive Group $21.39 billion 0.21 $613.30 million $4.31 12.44

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Casey’s General Stores. Penske Automotive Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.79% 11.61% 4.23% Penske Automotive Group 2.95% 17.68% 4.00%

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Penske Automotive Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penske Automotive Group pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Casey’s General Stores on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2018, it operated a total of 2,073 stores in 16 Midwest states. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 8 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 343 automotive retail franchises, of which 155 franchises are located in the United States; and 188 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

