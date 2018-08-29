Critical Contrast: FRONTEO (FTEO) & Five9 (FIVN)

FRONTEO (NASDAQ: FIVN) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FRONTEO and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO -0.85% 9.35% 2.83% Five9 -1.04% -3.56% -1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FRONTEO and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five9 1 4 6 0 2.45

FRONTEO currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.31%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $36.90, indicating a potential downside of 22.87%. Given FRONTEO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FRONTEO is more favorable than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

FRONTEO has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRONTEO and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO $111.36 million 2.69 -$6.25 million N/A N/A Five9 $200.23 million 13.93 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -281.41

FRONTEO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Summary

FRONTEO beats Five9 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clients' data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. It has a strategic partnership with Fuze. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

