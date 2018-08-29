Critical Review: Vail Resorts (MTN) vs. Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Vail Resorts (NYSE: BYD) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

This table compares Vail Resorts and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 20.23% 15.91% 7.09% Boyd Gaming 7.72% 12.73% 2.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vail Resorts and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75 Boyd Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $283.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $40.55, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Risk and Volatility

Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and Boyd Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 6.24 $210.55 million $5.22 56.55 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.71 $189.19 million $1.03 35.34

Vail Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boyd Gaming. Boyd Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vail Resorts pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vail Resorts has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Vail Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Boyd Gaming on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.