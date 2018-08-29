Critical Survey: Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) and Concho Resources (CXO)

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NYSE: CXO) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Concho Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rosehill Resources Inc Class A and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc Class A 13.78% 118.18% 9.30% Concho Resources 34.13% 5.37% 3.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rosehill Resources Inc Class A and Concho Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc Class A $76.24 million 3.92 $6.86 million ($0.16) -51.38 Concho Resources $2.59 billion 10.64 $956.00 million $2.09 65.72

Concho Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rosehill Resources Inc Class A. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concho Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concho Resources has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A and Concho Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc Class A 0 0 4 0 3.00 Concho Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A presently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 50.55%. Concho Resources has a consensus price target of $176.95, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Rosehill Resources Inc Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rosehill Resources Inc Class A is more favorable than Concho Resources.

Summary

Concho Resources beats Rosehill Resources Inc Class A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

