CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,115,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,859,000 after purchasing an additional 899,515 shares during the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,882,000 after purchasing an additional 236,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,784,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,121,000 after purchasing an additional 529,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,712 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,037. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

