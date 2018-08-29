CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.36% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,404,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 0.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,646,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,006,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 604,751 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 106.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 1,331,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,849,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CYS stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.41. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Company Profile

CYS Investments, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.