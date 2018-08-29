DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on 2U (TWOU)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on 2U to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. 2U has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.15 and a beta of -0.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 416,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.