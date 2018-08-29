DADI (DADI) 1-Day Volume Tops $480,687.00

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, DADI has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. DADI has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $480,687.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DADI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001562 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DADI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00283301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00158084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036548 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000641 BTC.

DADI Token Profile

DADI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,508,469 tokens. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DADI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DADI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.