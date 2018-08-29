Datum Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. Datum has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $359,918.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00292405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00156931 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038317 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,410,542 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.