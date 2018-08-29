DDD Partners LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,070.6% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 8,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

SBUX stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,948. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

