DDR (DDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of DDR (NYSE:DDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

DDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DDR in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded DDR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DDR from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DDR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of DDR opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. DDR has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.65 million. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DDR will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 1,124,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,077,461.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,623,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,933,084.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,479,887 shares of company stock valued at $44,137,608. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About DDR

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

