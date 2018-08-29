Dean A. Foate Sells 1,300 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $80,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,892,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.73. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $726.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.08 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Plexus’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 14.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

