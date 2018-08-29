Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

DCPH opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.44 and a current ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

