Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.58% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 71,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Brian Spaly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.17 per share, for a total transaction of $113,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at $123,015.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.44. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research set a $119.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

