Delphi Energy (DEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 142452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Delphi Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.25 price target on Delphi Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “c$0.88” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Delphi Energy in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Sinclair Campbell bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$29,400.00.

Delphi Energy Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.