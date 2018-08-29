Delphi Technologies PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share (DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 58,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 342.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,322 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74,388 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $428,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

