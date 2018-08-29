Deutsche Bank Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML)

Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €128.75 ($149.71).

Shares of ML stock opened at €126.65 ($147.27) on Tuesday. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($124.36) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($152.15).

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

