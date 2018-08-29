Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,365,000. Thomaspartners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,085,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,396,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,086,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,129,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Macquarie upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $129.99 and a 1 year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

