Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 92,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Diamondback Energy worth $72,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $722,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after purchasing an additional 261,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 459,995 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 665,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,001,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares during the period.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.