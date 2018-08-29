Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $232,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 839.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,402 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 603,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 574,804 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 375,288 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.