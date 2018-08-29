Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.02-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

