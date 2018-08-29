Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $234,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64,068.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 722,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,498.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $10,399,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,479,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,600,991 shares of company stock worth $71,507,782 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

