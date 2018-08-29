Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 4,392 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $166,105.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,459,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 48,248 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,863.36.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,389 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $167,001.45.

DIOD opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.01. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 368,401.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 943,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 943,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,317,000 after purchasing an additional 458,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 82.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 276,516 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,805,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

