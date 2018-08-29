Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 48,248 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 48,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,304 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,392 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $166,105.44.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,389 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $167,001.45.

DIOD stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diodes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 31.0% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Diodes by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

