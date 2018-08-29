Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Diodes has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $255,184.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,848,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,907 shares of company stock worth $3,817,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

