Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) VP Francis Tang Sells 6,560 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang sold 6,560 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $255,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, Francis Tang sold 4,696 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $180,983.84.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Francis Tang sold 4,708 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $178,904.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Diodes by 112.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 40.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 368,401.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 943,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 943,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

