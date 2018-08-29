DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLHC. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director William H. Alderman sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $90,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,592 shares in the company, valued at $322,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $101,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $203,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,298 shares of company stock worth $260,856. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DLH by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 71.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 731,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 305,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

DLH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.36. DLH has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 12.54%. sell-side analysts predict that DLH will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

