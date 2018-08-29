Domtar (UFS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Domtar earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.899047745766 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. Domtar has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.