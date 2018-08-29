Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,956 shares during the period. Dr Pepper Snapple Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.53% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group worth $117,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 16,270.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 130,163 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 38,275.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr Pepper Snapple Group alerts:

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock remained flat at $$123.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.23 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

DPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 15,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,919,362.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,983 shares of company stock worth $7,707,383. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.