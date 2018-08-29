Dragon Victory International (LYL) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News articles about Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dragon Victory International earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8100459849743 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LYL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services.

