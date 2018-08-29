Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 17th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

TSE:DIR traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$47.53 million during the quarter. Dream Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

