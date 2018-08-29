DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 3,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 86,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 145,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DSP Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 113,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

