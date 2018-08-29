DSW (DSW) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

DSW (NYSE:DSW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

DSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:DSW opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. DSW has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts expect that DSW will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of DSW by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,192,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DSW by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in DSW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DSW by 7.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DSW during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,087,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

