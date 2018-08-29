Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.43

News headlines about Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dynasil Co. of America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.3273084371454 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dynasil Co. of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of DYSL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

