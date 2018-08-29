Eagle Materials (EXP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 990,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,573. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $89.53 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $393.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,224,500. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

