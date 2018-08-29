Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.6698580545169 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:EFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,284. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

