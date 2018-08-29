Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $161,000 Stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,682 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,154,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 903,706 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,967,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,286 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,327,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,069 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.80 million. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

