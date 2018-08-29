Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in KB Home (KBH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in KB Home by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $2,356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,291,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,213. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

