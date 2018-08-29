Edison International (EIX) Position Cut by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,694,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,006,000 after acquiring an additional 947,981 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,809,000 after buying an additional 2,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Edison International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,075,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,114,000 after buying an additional 145,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,702,000 after buying an additional 539,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Edison International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,940,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,176,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Edison International’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

