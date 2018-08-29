Elacoin Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (ELC)

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Elacoin has a total market capitalization of $189,308.00 and $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elacoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00874614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002796 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003653 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Elacoin Profile

Elacoin (CRYPTO:ELC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. Elacoin’s official website is elc.22web.org.

Elacoin Coin Trading

Elacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.