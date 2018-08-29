Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $2,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,363,610 in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $128.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $99.63 and a twelve month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.86 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.