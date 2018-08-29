Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stake Boosted by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 781.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,205,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $711,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,363,610. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.86 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

