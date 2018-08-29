Elementrem (ELE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Elementrem has a market capitalization of $314,128.00 and $1.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementrem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Elementrem has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elementrem Coin Profile

Elementrem (CRYPTO:ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,157,759 coins. The official website for Elementrem is www.elementrem.org. Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem.

Elementrem Coin Trading

Elementrem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementrem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementrem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

