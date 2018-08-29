Elena Gomez Sells 7,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $66,382.68.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.50. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zendesk by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

