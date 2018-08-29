Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,043.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Ellaism has a market cap of $336,410.00 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 11,186,556 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

