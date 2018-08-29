Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ELOX stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.